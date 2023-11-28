Buy Crypto
State Street Global Advisors Appoints Anna Paglia as Executive Vice President

Binance News
2023-11-28 22:54
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, State Street Global Advisors has named Anna Paglia as Executive Vice President after her successful tenure at Invesco Ltd., where she oversaw the launch of over a hundred ETFs. In her new role, Paglia will be responsible for developing a long-term growth strategy by expanding key areas, including global ETFs and indexing business lines. She will report directly to CEO Yie-Hsin Hung. State Street, with $1.11 trillion in ETF assets under management, significantly surpasses Invesco's $425.4 billion in ETF assets. During her time at Invesco, Paglia rapidly accelerated the company's ETF business, launching 104 new ETF products globally in the past four years. She also has an extensive background in law and served as head of legal before leading Invesco's ETF business. Paglia played a crucial role in Invesco's partnership with crypto-focused investment company Galaxy Digital, as they collaborated to file for a spot bitcoin ETF. However, State Street has not yet expressed interest in pursuing a crypto-focused fund. Brian Hartigan will serve as Invesco's interim global head of ETFs as the company continues to drive its ETF business forward.
