Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Amazon Introduces AI-Powered Business Assistant Amazon Q

Binance News
2023-11-28 21:31
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Decrypt, Amazon has announced the launch of Amazon Q, an AI-powered assistant designed specifically for business applications. The new assistant is part of the company's broader strategy to integrate generative AI across its product ecosystem for both consumer and private sector use. Amazon Q offers a wide range of capabilities aimed at employees, including streamlining tasks, accelerating decision-making and problem-solving, and sparking creativity and innovation at work. Some notable use cases for Amazon Q include helping users build apps, fix bugs, analyze code, create social media posts, generate stories and speeches about business performance and data, create unified customer profiles, and organize and structure data for quality reports. Amazon Q's ability to connect to a company's information and provide tailored responses based on user identity, role, and permissions makes it a unique offering in the business market, competing directly against OpenAI's newly announced GPTs. The introduction of Amazon Q follows the company's ambitious investment in AI firm Anthropic, known for its Claude 2 chatbot. Amazon's initial investment of $1.25 billion, potentially escalating to $4 billion, not only provides Anthropic with access to Amazon Web Services' computational power but also positions Amazon to compete with major players like Microsoft, Meta, Google, and Nvidia in the AI arena. Amazon also plans to revamp its Alexa ecosystem, using its own AI and Large Language Models (LLMs) to enhance Alexa's capabilities, introducing more natural voice interactions and smart home functions.
View full text