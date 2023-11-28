Oxford Quantum Circuits Launches Toshiko Platform and Raises $100M in Series B Funding

According to Cointelegraph, Oxford University physics spinout Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC) has announced the launch of Toshiko, a 32-qubit quantum computing services platform, and a $100 million Series B funding round led by Japan's SBI Group's investment arm. The company claims that Toshiko is the 'world's first enterprise-ready quantum computing platform.' OQC is working in partnership with Equinix, NVIDIA, AWS, and McKinsey to 'bring quantum out of the lab' and pave the way for 'quantum advantage.' Quantum advantage is a point of technological refinement at which a quantum computer is capable of solving a problem that no traditional binary computer could solve within a feasible amount of time. While most quantum computing systems are still considered experimental, the onset of hybrid and cloud-based classical/quantum systems and the arrival of the industry's first on-site commercial quantum platforms has led the sector to focus on enterprise solutions. Tim Costa, director of HPC and quantum at NVIDIA, said in a press release: 'Addressing the grand challenges of tomorrow requires the seamless integration of quantum with the GPU-accelerated supercomputing of today. By combining OQC Toshiko with the NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip through NVIDIA CUDA Quantum, a platform for integrated quantum-classical computing, OQC can better empower businesses and researchers to make breakthroughs across industries and in critical scientific domains.' OQC is also announcing the launch of a $100 million Series B round. The fundraise will be led by Japan's SBI Investments and will be joined by Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), University of Tokyo Edge Capital Partners (UTEC), Lansdowne Partners, and OTIF. The company previously raised approximately $43 million in Series A funding. According to OQC, both its Series A and Series B funding rounds represented the largest respective quantum computing startup funding rounds in U.K. history.

