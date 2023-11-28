TokenFi to Launch RWA Tokenization Module with Chainlink Support in 2024

According to Foresight News, TokenFi plans to launch its RWA tokenization module in 2024, primarily allowing the tokenization of real-world assets that are not securities. Currently, TokenFi is in negotiations with Chainlink and other major partners to provide support for its RWA tokenization module. Specifically, TokenFi will use Chainlink's Proof of Reserve (PoR) and Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to support the RWA tokenization module. TokenFi's parent company, Floki, is discussing the use of Chainlink solutions as one of the main technical frameworks for the TokenFi RWA tokenization module, which may be implemented in 2024. Additionally, TokenFi may also implement ERC-3643. The TokenFi RWA tokenization module uses TOKEN as its primary utility token and is set to launch on the mainnet in 2024.

