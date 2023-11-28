Web3 Video Streaming Platform Rad Secures Funding Led By Ayre Ventures

According to Foresight News, Web3 video streaming platform Rad has completed a new round of financing led by Ayre Ventures, with the specific amount of funding not disclosed. Rad has also announced the integration of BSV blockchain into its transactional video-on-demand (TVOD) and the release and purchase process of open or limited edition NFT videos. In addition, Rad has integrated with mobile and web wallet HandCash, allowing users to connect to applications, games, and websites for direct fund streaming to facilitate payments. Users can create and purchase content on Rad without the need for browser plugins, and the company can expand to other payment forms. Currently, Rad supports various devices, including PlayStation 5, PSVR, Oculus Quest, iOS, and Google TV.

