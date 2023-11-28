Raze Integrates with Polymesh Blockchain to Become a Financial Platform

According to Foresight News, Layer 1 blockchain Polymesh has announced that fundraising platform Raze, aimed at early-stage startups, has received a grant from the Polymesh Ecosystem Development Fund (EDF) and has integrated with the Polymesh blockchain to become a blockchain-based financial platform. This integration will bring Raze's 50+ clients, who have raised over $100 million in total, as well as their users, accredited investors, and customers into the public blockchain. As part of the collaboration, Raze will provide a software platform and support for issuers raising funds to issue and manage security tokens representing cap table stocks and investor wallets on Polymesh. The platform will also explore integration with Polymesh wallet technology and leverage Polymesh's core features to enhance transparency and efficiency in financing and equity management for companies of various sizes.

