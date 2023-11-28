AC Capital Announces $20 Million Fund Focused on BTC Ecosystem and Non-EVM Layer 1 Applications

According to Foresight News, Web3 venture capital firm AC Capital has announced the launch of a new $20 million fund. The strategic investment focus of the fund will be on BTC ecosystem assets, non-EVM Layer 1 applications, chain-agnostic liquidity layers, and user-friendly crypto interface solutions. AC Capital's new fund aims to support the growth and development of these key areas within the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry. By investing in projects that focus on BTC ecosystem assets and non-EVM Layer 1 applications, the firm hopes to contribute to the overall advancement of the sector. Additionally, the fund will target investments in chain-agnostic liquidity layers and user-friendly crypto interface solutions, which are essential for the widespread adoption of blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies. This strategic focus will help drive innovation and improve accessibility for users in the rapidly evolving digital asset space.

View full text