Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

US Regulators' Actions May Have Driven Cash Out of Bond Funds

Binance News
2023-11-28 15:19
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, US regulators' quick response in March to protect the banking sector following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank may have unintentionally driven cash out of bond funds by making deposits more appealing. This is the conclusion of two Federal Reserve Bank of New York researchers who wrote in a Liberty Street Economics blog post on Tuesday. After the announcement of the SVB rescue plan on March 12, bond funds experienced net daily outflows across the entire sector for nearly three weeks, according to Nicola Cetorelli and Sarah Zebar, who used Morningstar data to track the activity. While the outflow may not have been large enough to raise potential financial stability concerns, it does warrant further investigation, as even small-scale asset sales could disrupt prices in illiquid markets. In March, US authorities took extraordinary measures to bolster confidence in the financial system, including creating a backstop to protect all depositors and the Fed launching a new Bank Term Funding Program (BTFP). The BTFP offered one-year loans for a range of high-quality assets under more lenient terms than typically provided, and was seen as a way to prevent fire sales of such securities by banks. Cetorelli and Zebar stated that bank deposits became comparatively safer on Monday, March 13, after the BTFP began operating. As a result, the value of the liquidity services provided by holdings in bond funds may have decreased relative to those provided by bank deposits. Investors in bond funds may have had an additional incentive to redeem their money, contributing to abnormally persistent outflows from the bond funds. The researchers found that money leaving bond funds was spread across a wide cross-section of the complex, with cumulative net outflows totaling approximately $15 billion.
View full text