dYdX Chain Launches Trading Rewards and Incentive Program

According to Foresight News, dYdX has announced the activation of trading rewards and a six-month startup incentive program on the dYdX Chain. The platform has transitioned from the Beta phase to full-scale production trading. ETH, BTC, SOL, and LINK can be traded on dydx.trade, with plans to add new markets to the frontend in the coming weeks. Traders on the dYdX Chain can earn approximately 50,000 DYDX daily, with rewards distributed immediately, eliminating the need to wait for a month. The dYdX startup incentive program, operated by Chaos Labs, will be implemented alongside trading rewards over the next six months, allocating $20 million worth of DYDX. Foresight News previously reported that the dYdX community voted in favor of the 'activation of trading rewards and a six-month startup incentive program' proposal, with a 75.6% approval rate and a 24.4% abstention rate.

View full text