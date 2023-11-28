Econia Labs Launches On-Chain Order Book on Aptos Mainnet

According to Foresight News, Econia Labs has launched an on-chain order book on the Aptos mainnet, a DeFi infrastructure protocol. The company has implemented an atomic matching engine that utilizes Aptos' sub-second finality to settle transactions immediately after completion. During the testnet phase, over 1,000 traders from 68 countries participated, according to the company's website. Foresight News previously reported that Econia Labs completed a $6.5 million seed funding round led by Dragonfly, with participation from Lightspeed Faction, Wintermute Ventures, Hudson River Trading, Aptos Labs, and Flow Traders.

