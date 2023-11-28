copy link
BC Technology Group's OSL Partners with Interactive Brokers to Offer Digital Asset Trading Services
2023-11-28 14:32
According to Foresight News, BC Technology Group has announced a voluntary partnership between its Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset exchange, OSL, and Interactive Brokers. The collaboration aims to provide one-stop, real-time digital asset trading services for Interactive Brokers' Hong Kong retail customers. The partnership will enable users to access a wide range of digital assets and streamline the trading process. This collaboration marks a significant step in expanding the digital asset market in Hong Kong and providing more options for retail investors in the region.
