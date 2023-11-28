copy link
Ethereum Foundation Opens Applications for Next Billion Fellowship
2023-11-28 14:29
According to Foresight News, the Ethereum Foundation has announced that applications for the fourth round of the Next Billion Fellowship are now open until January 15, 2024. The fellowship aims to find individuals with compelling stories to share their personal experiences and future projects. Applicants are required to be able to express their project's vision in public settings and share their articles or code with the community openly. Previous projects have included research, building proof of concepts, and 'extended collaborations' beyond Web3.
