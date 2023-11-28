copy link
Ava Labs Appoints Laura Nguyen As First Vietnam Head To Boost Avalanche Adoption
2023-11-28 14:22
According to Foresight News, Ava Labs has announced the appointment of Laura Nguyen as its first Vietnam Head, aiming to promote the adoption of Avalanche in Vietnam and foster business and community development. Prior to joining Ava Labs, Nguyen worked at Amazon Web Services, primarily in Vietnam and the Philippines, assisting Web2 and Web3 startups in utilizing cloud services. Before her stint at Amazon, Nguyen helped banks and governments implement cybersecurity programs.
