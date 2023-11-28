Pimlico Integrates Safe's ERC-4337 Module to Enhance Account Abstraction Infrastructure

According to Foresight News, account abstraction infrastructure Pimlico has integrated wallet provider Safe's ERC-4337 module to enhance its account abstraction infrastructure, allowing its customers to create Ethereum-based products with improved user experience and security. Pimlico will be the first company to use the ERC-4337 module integrated with Safe accounts and will act as a Bundle in the Safe ecosystem. Foresight News previously reported on November 7 that Pimlico announced the completion of a $4.2 million seed funding round led by a16z crypto.

View full text