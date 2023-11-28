Circle's Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol Goes Live on Cosmos Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Circle announced that its Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) has gone live on the Noble mainnet, a Cosmos ecosystem application chain. Cosmos application chains can now combine CCTP with Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) functionality, allowing Ethereum and other supported network users to enter the Cosmos ecosystem. The combination of CCTP and IBC will offer programmable, 1:1 cross-chain transfers with zero slippage. CCTP is currently available for transferring USDC between Arbitrum, Avalanche, Base, Ethereum, Noble, and Optimism through 30 different paths, without the need to lock liquidity or add trust assumptions. Any Cosmos application chain can integrate CCTP and IBC, enabling seamless USDC transfers and user onboarding from external ecosystems. Developers can also build mainstream user experiences.

