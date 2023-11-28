dYdX Community Votes to Activate Trading Rewards and 6-Month Incentive Plan

According to Foresight News, the dYdX community has voted in favor of the 'Activation of Trading Rewards and 6-Month Incentive Plan' proposal, with a 75.6% approval rate and a 24.4% abstention rate. Foresight News previously reported on November 24 that Amber Group's Steven had submitted the proposal to the dYdX community, suggesting that the proposal would end the Beta phase of the dYdX Chain. The voting for the proposal has now concluded, ending on November 28. The proposal includes activating trading rewards through the Vester rewards treasury, approving the 6-month incentive plan proposed by Chaos Labs, crediting the DYDX Chain Community Treasury Vester to DYDX according to DIP 29 4, and providing approximately $1 million in seed funding for the insurance fund.

