Truflation Integrates with Layer1 Blockchain Injective to Provide RWA Pricing and Index Data

According to Foresight News, on-chain financial data provider Truflation has announced its integration with Layer1 blockchain Injective, aiming to provide real-world asset (RWA) pricing and index data to decentralized exchanges (DEX). Truflation plans to launch its first futures commodity index exchange on Injective. The integration will enable users to access RWA pricing and index data, enhancing the overall trading experience on the platform. This collaboration marks a significant step forward in the development of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the expansion of financial products available to users. As the DeFi ecosystem continues to grow, the demand for accurate and reliable financial data is crucial. Truflation's integration with Injective will help meet this demand, providing users with valuable information to make informed trading decisions.

