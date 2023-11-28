NTT Digital Launches Web3 Wallet Scramberry, Plans Full Release in February

According to Foresight News, NTT Digital, a subsidiary of Japanese mobile operator giant NTT Docomo, has launched a Web3 wallet called Scramberry. The public beta version is set to be released in November, with the full V1.0.0 version scheduled for February next year. Foresight News previously reported in November 2022 that, according to Nikkei Asia, NTT Docomo announced plans to invest up to $4 billion in the development of next-generation internet technology Web3 and establish a Web3 company, which will begin operations in the 2023 fiscal year. In addition, NTT Docomo has announced a partnership with Accenture to accelerate the adoption and application of Web3, aiming to address ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) issues, establish a secure technology platform for Web3, and cultivate Web3 talent.

