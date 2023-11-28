Buy Crypto
AI Hero, an AI-Based Battle Royale Adventure Game, Officially Launches

Binance News
2023-11-28 13:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Coincu, BinaryX has announced the official launch of AI Hero, an AI-based battle royale adventure game. The game was initially released as an Open Beta version in October and combines AI technology, Battle Royale, and GameFi to offer an immersive and personalized gaming experience for players. AI Hero uses AI-generated content to dynamically alter the game world, generate quests, NPC interactions, and world events, ensuring that each playthrough offers something unique. The game allows 20 participants to simultaneously enter and shape the world, a feat only achievable through AI incorporation. The game features an innovative PvP element, where encounters with other players trigger intense player-versus-player events, adding an additional layer of excitement and competition. The ultimate goal for players is to gather resources, craft superior gear, and outmaneuver their rivals among the 20 participants to survive and claim victory. Following the launch, players will have the opportunity to mint NFT heroes to participate in a new competitive game mode and potentially receive mining rewards. The NFT heroes can be obtained by winning a normal game which grants a minting opportunity, recruiting hero NFTs with BNX, purchasing one from the open marketplace, or holding a number of BNX tokens to unlock free minting opportunities. Further updates about the launch of competitive mode and NFT recruitment will be announced on BinaryX’s social media. AI Hero is available to play on mobile and desktop web browsers, compatible with both iOS and Android devices.
