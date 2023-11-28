copy link
Lambda Network Launches Modular Storage Service on Conflux Network
Binance News
2023-11-28 13:00
According to Foresight News, Lambda Network has announced the official launch of its LWS modular storage service on the Conflux Network. Developers can now access and use the storage service by paying with CFX tokens. Lambda plans to support multiple blockchains and will release a developer interface, as well as a developer version of its NFT data storage service.
