GameOn Secures Funding from Arbitrum Foundation for Major League Partnerships

According to Foresight News, Web3 fantasy sports platform GameOn has received funding from the Arbitrum Foundation and will launch major league partnership projects on the Arbitrum One network, including LALIGA and PFL. In June, Foresight News reported that GameOn announced the completion of a $1.7 million financing round, led by Lightning Capital and Dapper Labs' blockchain platform Flow. Lightning Capital participated in the investment with approximately $1.2 million through convertible notes, while Flow provided the remaining funds through its Flow Ecosystem Fund. The collaboration with Arbitrum One network will enable GameOn to expand its offerings and strengthen its position in the fantasy sports market.

