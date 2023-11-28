Animoca Brands Becomes Largest Validator of TON Blockchain and Invests in Ecosystem

According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands has announced a strategic investment in the TON ecosystem, becoming the largest validator of the TON blockchain. The company will provide funding, research, and analysis platforms for third-party TON ecosystem mini-applications. TON Play, a gaming infrastructure project based on TON, offers the infrastructure and solutions needed to launch new gaming projects on TON, enabling Animoca Brands' portfolio of over 400 Web3 projects to be seamlessly ported directly into Telegram.

