copy link
create picture
more
Financial Stability Board Report Assesses Impact of Crypto Companies on Economy
Binance News
2023-11-28 11:10
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) has released a report on the impact of multi-functional crypto asset intermediaries on financial stability. The report suggests that the collapse of crypto companies engaged in various activities does not pose a significant threat to the 'real economy'. However, the report also indicates that further assessment is needed, as well as strengthening cross-border cooperation and information sharing to address the 'information gap'.
View full text