Financial Stability Board Report Assesses Impact of Crypto Companies on Economy

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) has released a report on the impact of multi-functional crypto asset intermediaries on financial stability. The report suggests that the collapse of crypto companies engaged in various activities does not pose a significant threat to the 'real economy'. However, the report also indicates that further assessment is needed, as well as strengthening cross-border cooperation and information sharing to address the 'information gap'.