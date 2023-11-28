Spain's Tax Agency Releases Overseas Crypto Asset Declaration Form

According to Foresight News, Spain's Tax Agency has released an 'Overseas Virtual Asset Tax Declaration Form' requiring Spanish citizens to declare their crypto assets held on overseas cryptocurrency platforms between January 1 and March 31, 2024. By December 31, individual and corporate taxpayers must declare the amount of funds stored in their offshore cryptocurrency accounts. Only individuals with crypto assets exceeding €50,000 (approximately $55,000) in their balance sheets are obligated to declare their overseas assets. Users storing assets in self-custody wallets must report their assets through the standard wealth tax form 714.

View full text