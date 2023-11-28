copy link
Nansen 2 Enters Public Testing Phase with New Features
2023-11-28 10:52
According to Foresight News, Nansen has announced that its Nansen 2 platform has entered the public testing phase. The new features include faster loading speeds, personalized experience functions, on-chain data anomaly detection, support for searching any content, and the ability to filter, group, and track specific wallets. In addition, Nansen 2 is currently developing more new features to become an on-chain platform.
