Nansen 2 Enters Public Testing Phase with New Features

According to Foresight News, Nansen has announced that its Nansen 2 platform has entered the public testing phase. The new features include faster loading speeds, personalized experience functions, on-chain data anomaly detection, support for searching any content, and the ability to filter, group, and track specific wallets. In addition, Nansen 2 is currently developing more new features to become an on-chain platform.