copy link
create picture
more
Kalyssi Integrates Alchemy Pay's Fiat On-Off Ramp Solution on KalyPay Wallet
Binance News
2023-11-28 10:36
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, cryptocurrency payment provider Alchemy Pay has announced that remittance company Kalyssi has integrated Alchemy Pay's fiat on-off ramp solution into its KalyPay wallet. Launched in 2020, Kalyssi's ecosystem includes KalyPay, KalyChain, KalyBridge, and KalySwap.
View full text