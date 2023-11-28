Blockchain Analysis Firm Bitrace Reveals Illegal Transactions on Tron and Ethereum Networks

According to Foresight News, blockchain data analysis company Bitrace conducted a financial audit on the business addresses of major third-party payment guarantee platforms in the black and gray industries. From September 2022 to September 2023, the scale of funds guaranteed for illegal transactions reached 17.07 billion USDT on the Tron network and 670 million USDT on the Ethereum network. These illegal transactions include illegal foreign exchange, illegal commodity trading, violation of collection and payment, and involvement in cryptocurrency transactions related to criminal cases.

