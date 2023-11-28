Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Reiki Launches AI Bot NFT Mint Function and Collaborates with BNB Ecosystem Projects

Binance News
2023-11-28 10:11
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Reiki, an AI-native application asset creation platform, has officially launched its AI Bot NFT Mint function, allowing users to mint their AI chatbots as NFTs and turn them into native digital assets on the blockchain. At the same time, Reiki has partnered with 10 BNB ecosystem projects to initiate an AI robot hackathon event, aimed at encouraging creators to use Reiki's no-code AI chatbot creation toolkit to develop exclusive customer service and creative chatbots for the partnering projects. To qualify for the hackathon, creators must mint their AI chatbots as NFTs and complete registration through the event's official website. The total prize pool for the event is $2,000. Participating partners include BetFury, BNBird, Element Market, Friend3, Hooked Protocol, Legend of Arcadia, Mori's shell, Polyhedra Network, zkPass, and Zypher Games. Reiki is now the official AI Bot service provider for the BNB Chain, having already deployed AI customer service assistants for its Discord community and documentation website. Reiki, a subsidiary of Web3Go, launched its consumer product in September 2023 with a beta version, followed by an official release for all users in November. The B2B Reiki Business enterprise SaaS system has also recently been launched for commercial use, providing blockchain companies and projects with professional data integration and AI chatbot deployment services.
View full text