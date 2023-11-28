Reiki Launches AI Bot NFT Mint Function and Collaborates with BNB Ecosystem Projects

According to Foresight News, Reiki, an AI-native application asset creation platform, has officially launched its AI Bot NFT Mint function, allowing users to mint their AI chatbots as NFTs and turn them into native digital assets on the blockchain. At the same time, Reiki has partnered with 10 BNB ecosystem projects to initiate an AI robot hackathon event, aimed at encouraging creators to use Reiki's no-code AI chatbot creation toolkit to develop exclusive customer service and creative chatbots for the partnering projects. To qualify for the hackathon, creators must mint their AI chatbots as NFTs and complete registration through the event's official website. The total prize pool for the event is $2,000. Participating partners include BetFury, BNBird, Element Market, Friend3, Hooked Protocol, Legend of Arcadia, Mori's shell, Polyhedra Network, zkPass, and Zypher Games. Reiki is now the official AI Bot service provider for the BNB Chain, having already deployed AI customer service assistants for its Discord community and documentation website. Reiki, a subsidiary of Web3Go, launched its consumer product in September 2023 with a beta version, followed by an official release for all users in November. The B2B Reiki Business enterprise SaaS system has also recently been launched for commercial use, providing blockchain companies and projects with professional data integration and AI chatbot deployment services.

