SpookySwap V2 Frontend Relaunched After Fixing Vulnerability

According to Foresight News, the decentralized exchange SpookySwap on Fantom Opera has announced that its Spooky Fi V2 frontend has been relaunched. SpookySwap stated that since fixing the vulnerability, no further issues have been detected in the frontend, but they cannot guarantee that the vulnerability has been completely eliminated. Users are advised to verify the contract address in their wallets when using the frontend. Those who do not wish to take risks or verify addresses should wait for the launch of SpookySwap V3. Foresight News previously reported on November 18 that SpookySwap had tweeted about investigating a frontend vulnerability in its domain and advised users not to execute any transactions on the DEX.

