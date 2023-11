Polygon Distributes 217 Million MATIC Tokens to 70 Addresses

Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here .

According to Foresight News, on November 16, Polygon: Ecosystem Growth distributed 217 million MATIC tokens (worth approximately $199 million) to 70 addresses. As of now, 67% (about 145 million) of these tokens have entered the CEX. Out of the 70 addresses, 40 have already transferred all the received MATIC tokens into the CEX.