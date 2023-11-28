copy link
Polygon Distributes 217 Million MATIC Tokens to 70 Addresses
2023-11-28 08:27
According to Foresight News, on November 16, Polygon: Ecosystem Growth distributed 217 million MATIC tokens (worth approximately $199 million) to 70 addresses. As of now, 67% (about 145 million) of these tokens have entered the CEX. Out of the 70 addresses, 40 have already transferred all the received MATIC tokens into the CEX.
