Arbitrum Community Votes on ArbOS 11 Version AIP Proposal with 99.8% Support

According to Foresight News, the Arbitrum community has initiated voting on the 'ArbOS 11 Version' AIP proposal, which is set to conclude on December 5 at 06:11 Beijing time. The current support rate stands at 99.8%. The proposal introduces several improvements to Arbitrum, including support for the EVM Shanghai upgrade and PUSH0 opcode, as well as various bug fixes. These enhancements have been reviewed and are available for adoption by Arbitrum Orbit chain, Arbitrum One, and Arbitrum Nova, with the proposal involving the latter two. The ArbOS upgrade can be considered a hard fork for Arbitrum. Specifically, since the latest version of Geth includes support for changes made to EVM in the Shanghai L1 upgrade, Arbitrum needs to synchronize its support to ensure no divergence with previous versions of node software. The proposal also includes retryable fixes, fixes for precompiled return chain owner lists, resolution of issues where some precompiled methods consume all Gas during recovery, creation of missing precompiled methods to view certain L1 pricing parameters, fixing the possibility of static calls issuing logs from owners to ArbOwner, and fixing default L1 pricing parameters. Currently, the smart contract code for executing on-chain upgrades has been audited by Trail of Bits. Arbitrum One and Arbitrum Nova are currently using ArbOS 10 version.

