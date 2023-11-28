Buy Crypto
Cardano Hovers in Crucial Demand Zone with Potential for New Highs and Corrections

Binance News
2023-11-28 07:55
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to CryptoPotato, Cardano (ADA) is currently within a critical demand zone, with potential for both new highs and corrective moves. The current price level of $0.37 is acting as a major support point for ADA, which could dictate its short-term trajectory. The TD Sequential indicator also signals caution. Crypto analyst Ali Martinez observed that ADA sits at a crucial demand zone, positioned between $0.37 and $0.38. This strategic zone, coupled with data indicating 166,470 wallets acquiring a substantial 4.88 billion ADA, has fueled optimism among traders. ADA is facing minimal resistance on its path to potential new yearly highs. The key demand zone acts as a solid foundation, providing support for ADA to build upon its recent gains. However, Martinez has urged traders to remain cautious and to closely monitor ADA’s performance, as a dip below the $0.37 support level could trigger a brief correction, potentially reaching $0.34. Further analysis reveals that the TD Sequential indicator for ADA has presented a sell signal on its weekly chart. This technical indicator suggests a potential shift in market dynamics. Losing the $0.37 support level, according to Martinez, might lead to a corrective move towards $0.34 or even $0.33. ADA must successfully close above $0.40 to climb toward the next target, according to Martinez. As such, crossing this threshold could set the stage for the asset to make a sustained push toward $0.46, marking a pivotal point in its trajectory. Cardano faced significant challenges stemming from regulatory uncertainties and heightened competition from layer-2 networks like Base, Arbitrum, and Optimism in the second half of 2023. Despite a temporary plateau, the network made a comeback with a notable surge in developer activity as it scored 572 throughout October and maintained its dominance in development activity within its public GitHub repositories. Meanwhile, Cardano’s on-chain metrics also indicate a positive outlook. As reported earlier, the total count of addresses holding a balance on Cardano is hovering near its record high of 4.46 million. Additionally, a modest increase has also been observed in the number of active addresses. Over the past month, the network has consistently maintained a transaction count of over 50,000, and the transaction volume has mostly stayed above $7 billion.
