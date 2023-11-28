Curve Community Votes to Increase Borrowing Rate Multiplier to Maintain crvUSD Peg

According to Foresight News, the Curve community has voted in favor of a proposal to increase the borrowing rate multiplier, with a 100% support rate. The proposal aims to maintain the crvUSD peg by adjusting the staked ETH interest rate to 15% and the native ETH interest rate to 11%. This adjustment will result in a spread approximately equal to the Ethereum staking APR, encouraging the market to actively repay loans.

