Kyber Network Adds KNC Liquidity to KyberSwap Classic on Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon

According to Foresight News, Kyber Network has announced measures to add KNC liquidity to KyberSwap Classic, including the establishment of KNC liquidity pools on KyberSwap Classic on Arbitrum, Optimism, and Polygon. This move aims to provide reliable and efficient KNC trading routes and ensure a continuous source of on-chain liquidity. A community member has also set up a KNC pool on Scroll. KyberSwap's DEX aggregator is operating normally, allowing users to continue trading KNC and other tokens.

