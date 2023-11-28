RBA Governor Notes Stronger Demand and Inflation Pressures in Australia's Economy

According to Yahoo News, Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Governor Michele Bullock has stated that the central bank is dealing with stronger-than-anticipated demand in the economy, which is contributing to elevated inflation pressures. Bullock noted that monetary policy cannot influence price increases in areas such as property rents and insurance costs. She also mentioned that while wage gains are not excessive, a lack of productivity growth is causing unit labor costs to rise. Bullock observed that businesses are finding sufficient demand to pass on cost increases, resulting in particularly 'sticky' services price inflation. These comments on resilient demand and inflation have led traders to solidify bets on the RBA raising interest rates in the first half of 2024. Overnight indexed swaps now show an over 80% chance of the cash rate target being raised to 4.6% by May, up from around 70% odds earlier in the week. The RBA has recently resumed raising rates after a four-meeting pause, as the labor market and economy demonstrate greater resilience than expected. The central bank's latest forecasts have raised inflation and economic growth estimates while lowering the peak unemployment rate. Most economists predict that the RBA will maintain the cash rate at a 12-year high of 4.35% during their final decision of the year on December 5th. Bullock emphasized the need to keep inflation under control and bring it back down to the RBA's 2-3% target, while also avoiding excessive strain on the economy and preventing the unemployment rate from rising too high. The RBA currently forecasts unemployment to peak at around 4.25% late next year, with inflation returning to the top of its target in late 2025.

