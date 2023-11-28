Buy Crypto
Bitcoin Mining Could Be a Critical Tool for Clean Energy and Grid Stability, Says Working Paper

Binance News
2023-11-28 05:25
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, a new working paper suggests that Bitcoin mining can be a critical tool for clean energy and balancing the grid. The paper, titled 'Leveraging Bitcoin Miners as Flexible Load Resources for Power System Stability and Efficiency,' was authored by Castle Island Ventures partner Nic Carter, Satoshi Action Fund CEO Dennis Porter, Science Advisor Murray Rudd, former ERCOT (Electric Reliability Council of Texas) President and CEO Brad Jones, and Executive vice president of power at Houston-based tech company Lancium, Shaun Connell. The authors argue that Bitcoin mining's inherent interruptibility and swift load response capabilities could enhance grid flexibility to better integrate variable renewable energy sources. The paper provides case studies of Bitcoin miners participating in demand response programs and providing grid services in Texas, illustrating their unique capabilities as flexible and controllable loads. The researchers concluded that this suggests that Bitcoin miners can play an important role in demand response, 'thereby bolstering both the technical and economic stability of the grid.' Some observers on Twitter pointed out that the findings of the paper contrast arguments made by anti-crypto politicians who have blamed Bitcoin miners for high energy usage and loads on grids. The researchers concluded that the comprehensive impact of Bitcoin on global energy demand and climate change 'remains complex,' but emerging data suggests 'its effects might be more nuanced than conventionally believed.' Recent studies have shown that Bitcoin mining is becoming more sustainable thanks to innovations such as hydro-cooling farms and associated petroleum gas, and that Bitcoin clean energy usage has exceeded 50%.
