Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Co-Founder Vitalik Buterin Discusses AI Risks and Human Intervention

Binance News
2023-11-28 04:30
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that unchecked super-advanced artificial intelligence (AI) has a "serious chance" of surpassing humans and becoming the next "apex species" on Earth. However, he also suggests that human intervention in AI development could help prevent this outcome. In a November 27 blog post, Buterin argued that AI is fundamentally different from other recent inventions, as it can create a new type of "mind" that could potentially turn against human interests. He cited a 2022 survey of over 4,270 machine learning researchers who estimated a 5-10% chance that AI could cause human extinction. Buterin emphasized that while these claims are extreme, there are ways for humans to prevail. One such method is integrating brain-computer interfaces (BCI) to give humans more control over powerful AI-based computation and cognition. A BCI is a communication pathway between the brain's electrical activity and an external device, such as a computer or robotic limb. This would reduce the communication loop between humans and machines from seconds to milliseconds and ensure humans retain some degree of "meaningful agency" over the world. Buterin also suggested that humans should actively direct AI development to benefit humanity, as maximizing profit does not always lead to the most desirable outcomes. He concluded that humans have been the driving force behind technological advancements for thousands of years and will continue to shape the future of AI and other innovations.
View full text