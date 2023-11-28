According to Cointelegraph, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin believes that unchecked super-advanced artificial intelligence (AI) has a "serious chance" of surpassing humans and becoming the next "apex species" on Earth. However, he also suggests that human intervention in AI development could help prevent this outcome. In a November 27 blog post, Buterin argued that AI is fundamentally different from other recent inventions, as it can create a new type of "mind" that could potentially turn against human interests. He cited a 2022 survey of over 4,270 machine learning researchers who estimated a 5-10% chance that AI could cause human extinction. Buterin emphasized that while these claims are extreme, there are ways for humans to prevail. One such method is integrating brain-computer interfaces (BCI) to give humans more control over powerful AI-based computation and cognition. A BCI is a communication pathway between the brain's electrical activity and an external device, such as a computer or robotic limb. This would reduce the communication loop between humans and machines from seconds to milliseconds and ensure humans retain some degree of "meaningful agency" over the world. Buterin also suggested that humans should actively direct AI development to benefit humanity, as maximizing profit does not always lead to the most desirable outcomes. He concluded that humans have been the driving force behind technological advancements for thousands of years and will continue to shape the future of AI and other innovations.

