Uniswap Founder Hayden Adams Willing to Help Increase Smart Contract Code Size Limit

According to Foresight News, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams expressed his willingness to help promote an increase in the code size limit for smart contracts. In a tweet, Adams stated that using the proxy pattern would result in higher gas costs and lead to a poorer code structure, making it an unsatisfactory solution.