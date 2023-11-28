copy link
create picture
more
Uniswap Founder Hayden Adams Willing to Help Increase Smart Contract Code Size Limit
Binance News
2023-11-28 04:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Uniswap founder Hayden Adams expressed his willingness to help promote an increase in the code size limit for smart contracts. In a tweet, Adams stated that using the proxy pattern would result in higher gas costs and lead to a poorer code structure, making it an unsatisfactory solution.
View full text