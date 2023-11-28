Nethermind and Flashbots Propose Alternate PBS Based on Rollups

According to Foresight News, Ethereum research and engineering company Nethermind, in collaboration with Flashbots, has proposed an 'Alternate PBS' based on Rollups at the Flashbots forum. This proposal would allow Rollups to capture part or all of the value they generate, which would otherwise be paid to L1 validators. The Alternate PBS aims to address the issue of value capture for Rollups, providing a more efficient solution for Ethereum's scaling challenges. By enabling Rollups to retain the value they generate, the proposal could potentially lead to increased adoption and development of Rollup-based solutions in the Ethereum ecosystem.

