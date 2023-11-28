Spartan Group Co-Founder Reports Major Crypto Exchange Leaked Their Short Positions

According to Foresight News, Kelvin Koh, co-founder and managing partner of Spartan Group, expressed his surprise and concern after learning that a major centralized cryptocurrency exchange leaked their short positions to an industry contact. Koh stated that this was a significant breach of client confidentiality and that they would cease trading activities on the affected exchange. What made the situation even more concerning was the casual manner in which the information was shared. Koh pointed out that if any random employee at the exchange could access client trading positions and share them with random parties, it indicates a lack of proper control measures in place. He emphasized that this is one of the largest exchanges they are talking about, highlighting the need for centralized exchanges to be regulated and subject to stricter scrutiny.

