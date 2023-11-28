copy link
Ethereum's Fuel Launches Q1 Grant Program for Web3 Projects
2023-11-28 03:27
According to Foresight News, Ethereum's modular execution layer, Fuel, has launched its first quarter grant program. Ten projects will each receive up to $50,000 in funding to build new Web3 use cases supported by FuelVM on Ethereum. The application window is open from November 27th to December 10th.
