Ethereum's Fuel Launches Q1 Grant Program for Web3 Projects

According to Foresight News, Ethereum's modular execution layer, Fuel, has launched its first quarter grant program. Ten projects will each receive up to $50,000 in funding to build new Web3 use cases supported by FuelVM on Ethereum. The application window is open from November 27th to December 10th.