Ready Payer Club Announces Establishment of RPC Community Committee

According to Foresight News, NFT project Ready Payer Club has announced the formation of the RPC Community Committee. The inaugural members of the committee include Mask Network founder Suji Yan, Conflux co-founder Yuan Jie, GM Labs founder Chess, Moon Workshop founder & HackQuest core contributor Kevin, OFR Investment Director Kathy, MaoDAO founder Xiaomao, and Hash Global founder KK. The committee aims to further promote collaboration and communication, sort out the development strategies and tactics of the RPC community, and drive community growth.

