Lido Community Proposes Expansion of WstETH to BNB Chain
Binance News
2023-11-28 02:46
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, the Lido community has initiated a proposal discussion to expand wstETH to the BNB Chain. The aim is to leverage the expertise and technology of Wormhole, Axelar, and Lido DAO for multi-chain deployment. Wormhole will deploy the wstETH contract on the BNB Chain, and upon completion, the contract ownership will be transferred to a multi-signature address composed of contributors. The module will be protected by representatives selected from the entire Axelar network, Wormhole Foundation, and BNB Chain.
