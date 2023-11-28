Lido Community Proposes Expansion of WstETH to BNB Chain

According to Foresight News, the Lido community has initiated a proposal discussion to expand wstETH to the BNB Chain. The aim is to leverage the expertise and technology of Wormhole, Axelar, and Lido DAO for multi-chain deployment. Wormhole will deploy the wstETH contract on the BNB Chain, and upon completion, the contract ownership will be transferred to a multi-signature address composed of contributors. The module will be protected by representatives selected from the entire Axelar network, Wormhole Foundation, and BNB Chain.

