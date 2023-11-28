Solana Lending Protocol Solend Adds Support for PYTH as Collateral Asset

According to Foresight News, Solana lending protocol Solend has added support for PYTH as its first collateral asset using the Solend V2 isolation layer. This means that PYTH can only be borrowed when it is the sole asset being used, allowing the protocol to control risk. The integration of PYTH into Solend's platform is a significant development for the Solana ecosystem, as it demonstrates the growing adoption of the network's native assets and the expansion of its DeFi capabilities. The use of the Solend V2 isolation layer also highlights the protocol's commitment to ensuring the security and stability of its platform for users. As the Solana ecosystem continues to grow and attract more users, the addition of PYTH as a collateral asset on Solend is expected to further enhance the platform's offerings and contribute to the overall growth of the DeFi space on Solana.

