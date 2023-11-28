copy link
Animoca Brands Plans to Purchase Additional EDU Tokens from Open Market
Binance News
2023-11-28 02:27
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Foresight News, Animoca Brands announced its intention to buy additional EDU tokens from the open market. The company believes that EDU, along with Open Campus and its partners, has significant potential in incentivizing the creation of educational content and encouraging educators to adopt blockchain technology.
