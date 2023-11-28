Ethereum Staking Infrastructure SSV Network Proposes Community Voting for Upgrades and Expansion

According to Foresight News, Ethereum staking infrastructure SSV Network has initiated community proposal voting for 'permissionless mainnet upgrades' and 'expansion of the verified operator committee (VOC)'. The 'permissionless mainnet upgrade' proposal aims to transition the SSV mainnet to a permissionless network by eliminating the current restrictions that limit validators and operators to join only the mainnet launch partners. The 'expansion of the verified operator committee' proposal seeks to increase the VOC's budget and extend the timeframe for establishing the VOC by creating methods for admitting new members, dismissing existing members, and establishing internal rules.

