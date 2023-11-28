copy link
Lido DAO Approves Deployment of Simple DVT Module for Node Operator Diversification
Binance News
2023-11-28 02:15
According to Foresight News, Lido DAO has approved the deployment of the Simple DVT module, aimed at achieving diversification of Lido node operators. The module enhances the accessibility of validators and adopts the design of the curator operator module, as well as the DVT solutions of Obol Network and ssv network. Furthermore, the module utilizes the experience from the second and ongoing third DVT testnet trials to optimize deployment.
