Odyssey Event Concludes, Final NFT Claim Scheduled for December 1

According to Foresight News, Arbitrum announced the official conclusion of the Odyssey event. The final NFT claim is set to begin at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on December 1. To be eligible for the claim, users must possess 12/15 of the Odyssey NFTs during the snapshot taken by Galxe at 12:00 PM Eastern Time on November 30. NFTs that have been minted or purchased will also count towards the 12/15 eligibility requirement.

