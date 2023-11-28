Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Cyber Monday Boosts Sales, New Home Sales Disappoint, and Zscaler Beats Expectations

Binance News
2023-11-28 02:04
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, Cyber Monday has helped prevent a significant sell-off in an otherwise profit-taking trading day, with all four major indices closing marginally in the red. Approximately 77 million U.S. consumers participated in temporary sales on goods, primarily for early holiday shopping, which is in line with data from two years ago. The first full week of holiday shopping, both in-store and online, saw a 9.8% increase year over year, accounting for 76% of all U.S. consumers shopping this past week, up 6% from 2021. Companies like Affirm AFRM benefited, gaining 12% today. New Home Sales for October were lower than predicted, with 679K seasonally adjusted, annualized units last month, significantly below the 725K expected. The housing market is currently experiencing the highest mortgage rates since the start of this century. The West and Midwest regions saw declines in new home sales, while the Northeast and South saw gains. The average sale price for a new home has decreased by $56K, and the median price of a new home sold has dropped by $87.5K year over year. This data will be relevant for companies like Toll Brothers TOL, Lennar LEN, and KB Home KBH when they report earnings early next year. In earnings news, cybersecurity firm Zscaler ZS beat expectations in fiscal Q4 on both top and bottom lines, with earnings of 67 cents per share outpacing the Zacks consensus of 49 cents, and revenues of $497 million surpassing the anticipated $473.4 million. Next-quarter guidance also increased, but shares are selling the news after hours, down 6%. Upcoming economic data includes Case-Shiller results for September, Consumer Confidence numbers for November, and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data on Thursday morning.
View full text