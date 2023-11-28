Buy Crypto
Markets
Trade
Spot
Buy and sell on the Spot market with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Buy & sell cryptocurrencies using bank transfer and 800+ options
Convert & Block Trade
The easiest way to trade at all sizes
Trading Bots
Trade smarter with our various automated strategies - easy, fast and reliable
Copy Trading
Follow the most popular traders
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Contracts settled in USDT
COIN-M Futures
Contracts settled in cryptocurrency
Options
USDT Options with limited downside and affordable entry
Earn
Square
Square
Stay informed with everything crypto
Academy (Learn & Earn)
Earn crypto by learning about blockchain
Blog
Expand your knowledge and get the latest insights
Research
Institutional-grade analysis, in-depth insights, and more
More
VIP & Institutional
Your trusted digital asset platform for VIPs and institutions
Launchpad
Discover and gain access to new token launches
Mining Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
Pay
Send, receive and spend crypto
Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
NFT
Explore NFTs from creators worldwide
Fan Token
Discover an all-new fandom and unlock unlimited fan experiences
Web3 Wallet
Meet the next-generation Web3 wallet
BNB Chain
The most popular blockchain to build your own dApp
Charity
Blockchain empowers charity to be more transparent, efficient, and traceable
Cancel
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

European Biotech Startup Cradle Raises $24 Million for AI-Driven Protein Engineering

Binance News
2023-11-28 02:03
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research. See full terms here.
According to Yahoo News, European biotech startup Cradle has raised $24 million in a Series A funding round, with participation from Index Ventures, Kindred Capital, Chris Gibson, co-founder of Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc., and Tom Glocer, former CEO of Thomson Reuters Corp. and a Merck & Co. board member. The startup, founded in 2021, has now raised a total of $33 million, including a seed round last year. Cradle uses generative artificial intelligence to help scientists design and engineer proteins more efficiently and cost-effectively. The company is currently working on over a dozen projects to create a wide range of protein sequences and 3D structures for enzymes, vaccines, lab-grown food, and other materials. Its clients include Johnson & Johnson, Novozymes A/S, and Twist Bioscience Corp., and it has offices in Delft, Netherlands, and Zurich. Cradle's proprietary generative AI, trained on billions of protein sequences and data generated in its own laboratories, assists biologists in designing improved proteins and accelerating R&D. According to Stef van Grieken, co-founder and CEO of Cradle, the technology leads to fewer, yet more successful experiments, resulting in faster progress. The startup's web-based software also makes it easier for biotech companies to share their data for use in generative AI and machine learning tools. With the new funding, Cradle plans to expand its team and build additional engineering and lab facilities.
View full text